 Top

AzerGold unveils amount of debts to banks

As of January 1, 21018, the liabilities of AzerGold CJSC’s to local banks amounted to $110.194 million, down 17.5% from the previous year, Report informs citing the company.

In the reporting period, AzerGold’s bank liabilities rose 12.4-fold to $5.254 million, while long-term bank liabilities dropped by 21.2% to $104.94 million.

AzerGold borrowed $116 million from Khalg Bank for five years and $15.8 million from PASHA Bank for five years in November 2016, $7.601 million from PASHA Bank for 4 years 9 months in March 2017. Payment period of these loans expires in November 2021. 

If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

This post is also available in other languages:

Last added

Latest news



Orphus sistemi