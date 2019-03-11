AzerGold unveils amount of debts to banks

As of January 1, 21018, the liabilities of AzerGold CJSC’s to local banks amounted to $110.194 million, down 17.5% from the previous year, Report informs citing the company.

In the reporting period, AzerGold’s bank liabilities rose 12.4-fold to $5.254 million, while long-term bank liabilities dropped by 21.2% to $104.94 million.

AzerGold borrowed $116 million from Khalg Bank for five years and $15.8 million from PASHA Bank for five years in November 2016, $7.601 million from PASHA Bank for 4 years 9 months in March 2017. Payment period of these loans expires in November 2021.