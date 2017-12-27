AzerGold starts production from underground phase of Chovdar field in 2021

Baku. 27 December. REPORT.AZ/ In 2020, AzerGold CJSC plans to complete exploitation of surface (oxidic) phase of the Chovdar field in Dashkesen district.

Report was informed in AzerGold.

According to report, the company plans to start production in underground stage in 2021, and currently collaboration is underway with an international consultant for economic feasibility study.

It was noted that AzerGold CJSC, which started operating in July 2016, has already done a number of works: “Thus, the activity of the field was restored, optimized, the production has been upgraded to 24-hour mode and production works have been started. after various repair and construction works in the field of Chovdar ore processing area in the territory of Dashkesen district. Over 6,000 trees and shrubs were planted and other works were done to protect the ecological balance in the area. All the necessary work has been done and infrastructure has been created to ensure proper and efficient work at the Chovdar mine and to improve people's working conditions.

It was noted that the strategic goal of AzerGold CJSC is to ensure stable and sustainable development of non-ferrous metal industry in Azerbaijan. For this purpose, the initial economic valuation statement on the Filizcay polymetallic deposit, located in Balakan district, which is of great strategic importance not only for Azerbaijan, but even for Europe with its volume of copper, zinc, silver, gold and lead reserves, is being prepared by an influential international consultant company. It is planned to conduct metallurgical, laboratory, geotechnical, hydrological and ecological research in coming years.

Besides, borehole drilling works have been carried out to calculate reserves on another bed in Mazımchay area, Balakan district.

It was noted that were carried out the complex joint geophysical surveys of the Goydağ-Alinja ore in the territory of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, and in the near future it is planned to conduct drilling and calculate the reserves.

Experimental samples taken from ore rocks in Dashkesen-Goygol areas are tested in an internationally-certified laboratory, and plan of exploration works is being prepared according to results of the analysis. Geological surveys will be continued in this direction in the coming years.