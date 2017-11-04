Azerbaijan will nearly double tobacco production

Baku. 4 November. REPORT. AZ/ Azerbaijan forecasts to produce 6.5 tons of tobacco in 2018.

Report informs referring to the forecast of the Ministry of Economy for 2018 and the next three years.

As compared with last year expectations, 20,4% growth in tobacco production is forecasted. In general, tobacco production is expected to continue until 2021 with 1.9 fold growth than the expected in 2017.

Tobacco production is planned to reach 7,000 tons in 2019, 8,500 tons in 2020 and 10,000 tons in 2021.