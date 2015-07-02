Azerbaijan to take part in II Black Sea Winemaking Forum

Baku. 2 July. REPORT.AZ/ Today, the 2nd International Black Sea Winemaking Forum will kick off in Krasnodar, Russia. More than 250 representatives from 12 countries including Azerbaijan will participate in the Forum. The forum of 12 countries, including Azerbaijan, who represents the area of the winery will be attended by over 250 delegates.

Report informs, RIA "Novosti" stated referring to t the organizers of the event.

The purpose of the forum is to develop economic relations among the countries in the field of wine-making and to promote the interests of the Black Sea producers in the Eurasian Economic Union.

The EAEU countries consumer wine market is for sure very close to the strong growth. Here are going to be also the significant changes in the supply sector: the old beneficiaries like Moldova, Bulgaria and Georgia are not ready to give up their traditional markets where they were on the top for centuries. But West European and New World challengers are also struggling to increase their market shares. All these trends are overlapping with the strong state patronage in the EAEU economies, which is not always understandable for the outside “pure” market players. These misunderstandings did get stronger after regular attempts to introduce quasi embargos in the sector. The uncertainty also was added by the war of sanctions started recently in agro sector, but fortunately it did not touch the wine industry. The Black Sea Forum is a suitable place to analyze both the relevant problems of the market and the new developments in the state regulations.

The First Black Sea Winemaking Forum was held in Gagauzia, autonomous republic in Moldova. Gagauzia is a bright example of the wine region, It has the highest density of the vineyards area per capita in Eastern and Central Europe. This region almost completely depends on the winemaking industry.