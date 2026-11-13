Ilham Aliyev COP31 European Political Community Summit
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    Azerbaijan to once again host 'Industry 4.0' hackathon

    Industry
    • 13 November, 2026
    • 11:46
    Azerbaijan to once again host 'Industry 4.0' hackathon

    An Industry 4.0 hackathon organized by the Center for Analysis and Coordination of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4SIM) will be held in Azerbaijan in the first week of December, Deputy Executive Director of 4SIM Soltan Bayramov said at the Technological and Green Transformation of Industry event in Baku, Report informs.

    He noted that at the hackathon, local startups will develop various prototypes using artificial intelligence (AI) agents in accordance with the challenges of the industry in Azerbaijan.

    "While traditional hackathons are more focused on teamwork, team participation, and team building, this time we have built the format on the principle of individual participation. Thus, AI agents will act as a team for individual participants. Participating startups, using these agents, will develop solutions that meet the current challenges of the industry," he stated.

    Artificial intelligence Startups Soltan Bayramov
    Azərbaycanda növbəti dəfə Sənaye 4.0 Hakatonu keçiriləcək
    Азербайджан в очередной раз примет хакатон "Промышленность 4.0"
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