Azerbaijan to increase gold production by 1%, silver production by 3% next year

Baku. 29 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan is expected to produce 3,175,000 tonnes of gold ores and concentrates in 2019, up 0.76% from 2018, Report informs with reference to the budget package for 2019.

According to the information, production of gold ores and concentrates is forecasted to make up 3,429,000 tonnes in 2020, 3,703,000 in 2021 and 3,999,600 in 2022.

3,151,000 tonnes of gold ores and concentrates are planned to be produced in 2018.

Silver ores and concentrates production is expected to be 2,090,000 tonnes in 2019, up 2.70% in comparison to 2018.

The production is forecasted to make up 2,194,500 tonnes in 2020, 2,304,200 tonnes in 2021, 2,479,400 tonnes in 2022.

For 2018, this figure is 2,047,000 tonnes.