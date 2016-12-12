Azerbaijan to establish special rules on disposal of wastes - EXCLUSIVE

Baku. 12 December. REPORT.AZ/ A new draft legislative act has been presented to the Azerbaijani government in order to organize utilization of industrial waste (containers and other packaging types) in Azerbaijan.

Report informs citing the government sources.

According to information, a new entity will be created for destruction of wastes of the enterprises, operating in Azerbaijan.

The proposal states that entrepreneurs will be able to choose one of two ways for the destruction of wastes. The first condition is utilization by themselves. Another considers utilization of the containers and other packaging types by the entity, to be established, for which entrepreneurs will make payment.

Notably, in early December, many organizations already have made several changes and amendments to the proposal and sent to the government.