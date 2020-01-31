​Azerbaijan to establish an enterprise to recycle rubber wastes

Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University (ASOIU) will soon open its enterprise to utilize and recycle the rubber wastes, Rector of the University, Professor Mustafa Babanli told Report.

According to him, the world, along with creating something new, is now facing a big problem with utilization existing wastes: ‘We always deal with such type of issues. Our University is one of the universities specialized in this field. One of such problems is rubber wastes.’

Babanli said that there are 1.5 million automobiles in the country: ‘Each of these automobiles has 4, 6 or 8 tires. The period of service of these tires expires sooner or later. If each automobile gives of its tires for utilization, it makes up 1.5 million tires. It is a huge ecological problem.’

The rector says that this product should be recycled: ‘The University has a new technology in this regard and our materials have been prepared in three directions. I think our new enterprise will be launched soon.’