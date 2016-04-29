Azerbaijan studies offers of potential investors in pharmacy

Baku. 29 April. REPORT.AZ/ Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park has received about 10 new applications for getting a residence status, review of the applications is underway at the moment.

Report was told by the deputy director of the Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park Zaur Mammadov.

According to Z.Mammadov, the main issue on the agenda is a reception of the residents in the field of pharmacy: "At present, negotiations are underway with pharmaceutical companies. First of all, will be produced medicines for daily use and vital drugs. Agricultural production is also one of the priority areas. We have received proposals for the production of fertilizers and talks in this direction are underway."