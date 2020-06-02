​Azerbaijan starts to export aluminum profiles to Kazakhstan

Sumgayit Technologies Park (STP) has sent 20 tonnes of products to Almaty, Kazakhstan, Report informs, citing STP.

The agreement signed within the cooperation aims regular sales. STP has exported aluminum profiles to Kazakhstan for the first time. Sales of Azerbaijan-produced aluminum profiles in Kazakhstan’s market are expected to increase gradually.

The STP also exported aluminum profiles and workpieces to Egypt, Turkey, and Ukraine last month. Along with these countries, the STP has, so far, exported aluminum profiles and workpieces to Denmark, Poland, Estonia, and Greece.

The STP is conducting negotiations in Ukraine, Russia, and Spain to extend the export of the aluminum profiles.

Aluminum profiles and workpieces are produced by Technopark’s Aluminum and Copper Profiles Plant.

Sumgayit Technologies Park is a complex of plants specialized in different production areas. The STP was launched on December 22, 2009.