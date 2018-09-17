 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijan sees 29% decline in gold production

    Baku. 17 September. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan produced 2,802.2 kg of gold in January-August 2018, down 28.8% compared to 2017, Report informs citing the State Statistical Committee.

    As of September 1, 2018, the stocks of finished products stood at 25.3 kg.

    Silver production increased 5.3-fold to 1,133.6 kg.

    Azerbaijan produced 6,391 tonnes of gold in 2017, up 3.4-fold from 2016.

    Gold in Azerbaijan is extracted by AzerGold CJSC and British Anglo-Asian Mining. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi