Azerbaijan sees 29% decline in gold production

Baku. 17 September. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan produced 2,802.2 kg of gold in January-August 2018, down 28.8% compared to 2017, Report informs citing the State Statistical Committee.

As of September 1, 2018, the stocks of finished products stood at 25.3 kg.

Silver production increased 5.3-fold to 1,133.6 kg.

Azerbaijan produced 6,391 tonnes of gold in 2017, up 3.4-fold from 2016.

Gold in Azerbaijan is extracted by AzerGold CJSC and British Anglo-Asian Mining.