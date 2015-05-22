 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijan's industrial production increased by 5.4%

    Car production decreased, while production of metal products and furniture increased

    Baku. 22 May. REPORT.AZ/ in April this year, producer prices of industrial products increased by 5.4% compared to the previous month.

    Report informs referring to the State Statistical Committee, in April, producer prices in the mining industry decreased by 4.0% on extraction of metal ores, crude oil and natural gas production by 5.4%, while producer prices of stone, sand, gravel, salt and other mining industry products increased by 2.7%.

    During the reporting month producer prices in sector of processing industry increased by 3.7% on installation and maintenance machinery and equipment, textile industry, beverage production, electrical equipment, production of computers and other electronic equipment by 0.4%, on production of construction materials fell by 0.3%, chemical industry by 25.7%, production of tobacco products by 12.7%, production of rubber and plastic products by 12.3%, metallurgy industry by 6.5%, oil production by 6.1%, food production by 4.3%, fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment by 4.1%, furniture 1.8%, production of clothing by 1.4%, leather, leather products and footwear - 0.8%, production of cars and trailers by 0.7%, while producer prices in printing rose by 0.6%.

    During the month changes were not observed in electricity, gas and steam production, distribution and supply, water supply, waste treatment and disposal.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi