Azerbaijan's industrial production increased by 5.4%

Baku. 22 May. REPORT.AZ/ in April this year, producer prices of industrial products increased by 5.4% compared to the previous month.

Report informs referring to the State Statistical Committee, in April, producer prices in the mining industry decreased by 4.0% on extraction of metal ores, crude oil and natural gas production by 5.4%, while producer prices of stone, sand, gravel, salt and other mining industry products increased by 2.7%.

During the reporting month producer prices in sector of processing industry increased by 3.7% on installation and maintenance machinery and equipment, textile industry, beverage production, electrical equipment, production of computers and other electronic equipment by 0.4%, on production of construction materials fell by 0.3%, chemical industry by 25.7%, production of tobacco products by 12.7%, production of rubber and plastic products by 12.3%, metallurgy industry by 6.5%, oil production by 6.1%, food production by 4.3%, fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment by 4.1%, furniture 1.8%, production of clothing by 1.4%, leather, leather products and footwear - 0.8%, production of cars and trailers by 0.7%, while producer prices in printing rose by 0.6%.

During the month changes were not observed in electricity, gas and steam production, distribution and supply, water supply, waste treatment and disposal.