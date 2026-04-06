Azerbaijan's gold export revenue jumps 51%
Industry
- 06 April, 2026
- 13:21
In January–February of 2026, Azerbaijan exported gold worth $60.7 million, Report informs, citing the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication.
According to the export review published by the center, this is 51% higher compared to the same period last year.
During the first two months of this year, Azerbaijan's non‑oil and gas sector exports rose by $19.7% year-on-year, reaching $580.1 million.
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