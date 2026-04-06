In January–February of 2026, Azerbaijan exported gold worth $60.7 million, Report informs, citing the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication.

According to the export review published by the center, this is 51% higher compared to the same period last year.

During the first two months of this year, Azerbaijan's non‑oil and gas sector exports rose by $19.7% year-on-year, reaching $580.1 million.