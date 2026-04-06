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    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Azerbaijan's gold export revenue jumps 51%

    Industry
    • 06 April, 2026
    • 13:21
    Azerbaijan's gold export revenue jumps 51%

    In January–February of 2026, Azerbaijan exported gold worth $60.7 million, Report informs, citing the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication.

    According to the export review published by the center, this is 51% higher compared to the same period last year.

    During the first two months of this year, Azerbaijan's non‑oil and gas sector exports rose by $19.7% year-on-year, reaching $580.1 million.

    Gold exports Exports of Azerbaijan Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication
    Azərbaycan qızıl ixracından gəlirini 51 % artırıb
    Азербайджан увеличил доходы от экспорта золота на 51%

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