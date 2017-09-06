 Top
    Azerbaijan intends to implement new joint projects with Iran

    A telephone conversation was held between officials of two countries

    Baku. 6 September. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan intends to partner with new projects in order to continue recent 4-year cooperation with Iran".

    Report informs, Economy Minister of Azerbaijan, Shahin Mustafayev, said in a telephone conversation with Iranian Presidential Chief of Staff Mahmoud Vaezi.

    M. Vaezi noted the need for new bases for development of cooperation between the two countries. During the phone conversation, importance of the soonest implementation of bilateral agreements reached between Iran and Azerbaijan stressed. 

