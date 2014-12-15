Azerbaijan increases oil export to Poland

Baku. 15 December. REPORT.AZ/ Oil exports from Azerbaijan to Poland increases year after year. Report informs, minister of energy Natig Aliyev says in his speech at Azerbaijan-Poland business forum held in Baku today.

According to him, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) pumped to Poland's "Orleans" company 485 thousand tons in 2012, 523 thousand tons in 2013, more than 750 thousand tons in 2014.

The minister also stated, high-level industry experience of Poland companies may be effective in construction and development of technical centers and industrial parks, which expected to be built in Sumgayit.