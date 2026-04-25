Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Azerbaijan increases limestone production by 63% in March

    Industry
    • 25 April, 2026
    • 10:58
    Azerbaijan increases limestone production by 63% in March

    In January-March 2026, Azerbaijan produced 127,300 tons of construction limestone, 61.3% more compared to the same period of last year, Report informs with reference to the State Statistical Committee.

    In March alone, 32,600 tons of construction limestone were produced in the country, 63% more than the figure from a year ago.

    In 2025, some 309,000 tons of construction limestone were produced in Azerbaijan, which is 59% less compared to 2024.

    State Statistical Committee Azerbaijan construction limestone
    Azərbaycan martda əhəng daşı istehsalını 63 % artırıb

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