Azerbaijan increases limestone production by 63% in March

In January-March 2026, Azerbaijan produced 127,300 tons of construction limestone, 61.3% more compared to the same period of last year, Report informs with reference to the State Statistical Committee.

In March alone, 32,600 tons of construction limestone were produced in the country, 63% more than the figure from a year ago.

In 2025, some 309,000 tons of construction limestone were produced in Azerbaijan, which is 59% less compared to 2024.