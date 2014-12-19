 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijan increased gold production by 12%

    At the same time production of silver decreased by 62%

    Baku. 19 December. REPORT.AZ/ In January-November of this year, Azerbaijan produced 1 684.3 kg of gold and 231.9 kg of silver.

    Report informs referring to the State Statistical Committee, production of gold increased by 11.9%, and silver - decreased by 62.2% compared to the same period last year.

    In Azerbaijan gold and silver mined under the contract such as PSA (production sharing), signed on 21 August 1997.

    The contract involves the development of six fields: 1 - in Nakhchivan, 2 - in Gadabay, 3 - in Kalbajar and Zangilan, currently under occupation of Armenia. Azerbaijan's share in the contract is 51% of the British company Anglo Asian Mining PLC - 49%.The first gold mining in Gadabey began in 2009.

    In 2013 Azerbaijan produced 1 619.2 kg of gold.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi