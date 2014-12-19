Azerbaijan increased gold production by 12%

Baku. 19 December. REPORT.AZ/ In January-November of this year, Azerbaijan produced 1 684.3 kg of gold and 231.9 kg of silver.

Report informs referring to the State Statistical Committee, production of gold increased by 11.9%, and silver - decreased by 62.2% compared to the same period last year.

In Azerbaijan gold and silver mined under the contract such as PSA (production sharing), signed on 21 August 1997.

The contract involves the development of six fields: 1 - in Nakhchivan, 2 - in Gadabay, 3 - in Kalbajar and Zangilan, currently under occupation of Armenia. Azerbaijan's share in the contract is 51% of the British company Anglo Asian Mining PLC - 49%.The first gold mining in Gadabey began in 2009.

In 2013 Azerbaijan produced 1 619.2 kg of gold.