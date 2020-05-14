​Azerbaijan exports carbamide worth $7.4 million

Azerbaijan exported 50,400 tonnes of nitrogen fertilizer worth $7.4 million, Report informs, citing State Customs Committee (SCC).

Nitrogen fertilizer constituted 1.34% of export on the non-oil sector.

The nitrogen fertilizer is produced at SOCAR Carbamide, which was built in Sumgait Chemical Industrial Park and launched on January 16, 2019. The plant has a capacity of producing 650-660,000 tonnes of carbamide a year, using 435 million cubic meters of gas.

70% of the product is planned to be exported.