Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday

    Azerbaijan doubles construction limestone production in February

    Industry
    • 20 March, 2026
    • 16:07
    Azerbaijan doubles construction limestone production in February

    In January–February 2026, Azerbaijan produced 94,700 tons of construction limestone, 61.3% more year-on-year, Report informs, citing the country's State Statistics Committee.

    In February alone, the country produced 59,000 tons of construction limestone, which is 2.3 times more year-on-year.

    In 2025, Azerbaijan produced 309,000 tons of construction limestone, which was 59% less than in 2024.

    construction sector construction materials Azerbaijan's economy
    Azərbaycan ötən ay əhəng daşı istehsalını 2 dəfədən çox artırıb

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