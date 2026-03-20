Azerbaijan doubles construction limestone production in February

In January–February 2026, Azerbaijan produced 94,700 tons of construction limestone, 61.3% more year-on-year, Report informs, citing the country's State Statistics Committee.

In February alone, the country produced 59,000 tons of construction limestone, which is 2.3 times more year-on-year.

In 2025, Azerbaijan produced 309,000 tons of construction limestone, which was 59% less than in 2024.