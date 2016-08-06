Baku. 6 August. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan and Iran launch joint car production in Neftchala Industrial Quarter.

Regional Office of Report informs, the plant will be built on the basis of joint project Azeurocar and the Iranian company Iran Khodro.

The ceremony was attended by Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev and Minister of Trade and Industry of Iran Mohammad Reza Nematzade

The construction of car plant in Neftchala district will be conducted jointly by the Azerbaijani and Iranian companies. The annual capacity of plant will be about 10 thousand cars. 300 new jobs planned to open in plant.

Memoranda of understanding for projects worth 22.5 million manat was signed in April this year.