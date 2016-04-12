84% of procurement works in Sumgait carbamide plant completed

Baku. 12 April. REPORT.AZ/ 84% of procurement works of Sumgait carbamide plant project have been carried out.

Report informs representative of "Samsung Engineering Co. Ltd." Noh Eichul said at today's event entitled "State support for industry" organized in Baku by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy and SOCAR.

According to him 3% of the construction works completed. Representative of Samsung noted that mechanical works within the project will be completed in Q4 2016. 60% of all works in carbamide plant project ended.

Director of Carbamide plant Khayal Jafarov said that the engineering and procurement works have been done. According to him, all construction materials bought in Azerbaijan.The Director added that the plant currently employs 600 people, of which only 40-50 are foreigners.The number of employees will reach 2 000.