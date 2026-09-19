Two more Azerbaijani boxers win at European Boxing Championships in Sofia
Individual sports
- 19 September, 2026
- 10:59
Two more Azerbaijani boxers have won at the European Boxing Championships in Sofia, Report informs.
On the second day of the competition, Mahammadali Ashiraliyev (60 kg) faced Edgaras Skurdelis (Lithuania) in the 1/16 finals.
The boxer won by a unanimous decision of the judges - 5:0 (30:27, 30:27, 29:28, 30:27, 30:27). In his next bout on September 21, he will face Aider Abduraimov (Ukraine).
Malik Hasanov (65 kg) also started the European Championships with a victory. In his first fight, he defeated Bilge Kagan Kanli (Türkiye) - 5:0 (30:25, 30:27, 30:27, 30:27, 30:27).
Hasanov will face Rumen Rumenov (Bulgaria) in the 1/8 finals. The match will take place on September 20.
The competition will conclude on September 25.
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