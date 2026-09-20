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    Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Two Azerbaijani boxers reach European Championship quarterfinals

    Individual sports
    • 20 September, 2026
    • 12:31
    Two Azerbaijani boxers reach European Championship quarterfinals

    Two members of Azerbaijan's national boxing team reached the quarterfinals on the third day of the European Championships in Sofia, Bulgaria.

    According to Report, citing the Azerbaijan Boxing Federation, Amin Mammadzada, competing in the 55 kg weight category, faced Armenia's Jirayr Sarkisyan in the round of 16.

    The bout ended in a 3-0 victory for the Azerbaijani boxer (29:27, 30:26, 28:28, 30:26, 28:28). He will face France's Billal Bennama in his next bout on September 22.

    Nabi Isgandarov (70 kg) claimed his second victory at the championship. The World Cup medalist defeated Croatia's Fabian Tomkić by complete dominance in the second round.

    Isgandarov will face Hungary's Kalman Hanko in the quarterfinals on September 21.

    Five Azerbaijani boxers will compete on the fourth day of the tournament.

    Azerbaijan Boxing Federation Azerbaijani athletes
    Azərbaycanın 2 boksçusu Avropa çempionatında 1/4 finala vəsiqə qazanıb
    Два азербайджанских боксера завоевали путевку в четвертьфинал ЧЕ в Софии

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