Tokyo 2020 Olympics budget costs cut

Baku. 22 December. REPORT.AZ/ The budget costs of Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games to be held in 2020 in Tokyo, Japan have been cut.

Report informs referring to the Kyodo, budget was cut by 35 billion YEN (about $ 309 million) to $1 trillion 350 billion yen (less than $ 12 billion). The organization costs of competitions outside the Tokyo will be covered from Olympic lottery profits.

The initial budget of Tokyo 2020 was $18 billion.

Eventually it was decreased.