Sotomayor became first boxer in history of Azerbaijan who reached final of Olympic Games

20 August, 2016 09:28

https://report.az/storage/news/56c088aea0abc6fb895a1e926ca72c62/4cd9e6aa-9420-49cd-a4b1-480e2d6544ef_292.jpg Baku. 20 August. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani mercenary boxer Collazo Lorenzo Sotomayor has reached the final of the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. Report informs, in 1/2 finals he defeated German athlete of Armenian origin Artem Harutyunyan. The fight will take place on August 21. Sotomayor became first boxer in history of Azerbaijan, who reached the final of the Olympics.