    Seven-time Czech Olympic champion dies

    She was most titled former Czechoslovak athlete of Olympics

    Baku. 31 August. REPORT.AZ/ Seven-time Olympic champion of artistic gymnastics Vera Caslavska has died aged 75.

    Report informs citing the Czech National Olympic Committee, the athlete has died after a long battle with serious illness.

    She was most titled former Czechoslovak athlete of Olympics and won four-time World and repeatedly European championship. Caslavska's medals included golds in the individual all-round gymnastics in the 1964 and 1968 games.

    After finishing her career Caslavska worked as a president of the Czech National Olympic Committee in 1990-1996. She was a member of the International Olympic Committee in 1995-2001.

