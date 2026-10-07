Rashad Nabiyev congratulates Rashid Mammadaliyev on winning bronze at World Judo Championships
Individual sports
- 07 October, 2026
- 14:13
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President of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation Rashad Nabiyev congratulated Rashid Mammadaliyev (73 kg) on winning a bronze medal at the World Judo Championships in Baku.
According to Report, the minister shared the relevant post on Facebook.
"Congratulations to our judoka on this achievement, and I wish success to all our athletes who will take to the tatami in the coming days," Nabiyev wrote.
The World Championships, held at the National Gymnastics Arena, will conclude on October 11. Earlier, Azerbaijan's representatives Ahmad Yusifov (60 kg) won gold, while Rashid Mammadaliyev (73 kg) claimed bronze.
Rəşad Nəbiyev dünya çempionatında bürünc medal qazanan Rəşid Məmmədəliyevi təbrik edib
Президент Федерации дзюдо поздравил Рашида Мамедалиева с завоеванием медали на ЧМ по дзюдо
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