Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 2026 World Judo Championships
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 2026 World Judo Championships

    Rashad Nabiyev congratulates Rashid Mammadaliyev on winning bronze at World Judo Championships

    Individual sports
    • 07 October, 2026
    • 14:13
    Rashad Nabiyev congratulates Rashid Mammadaliyev on winning bronze at World Judo Championships

    President of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation Rashad Nabiyev congratulated Rashid Mammadaliyev (73 kg) on winning a bronze medal at the World Judo Championships in Baku.

    According to Report, the minister shared the relevant post on Facebook.

    "Congratulations to our judoka on this achievement, and I wish success to all our athletes who will take to the tatami in the coming days," Nabiyev wrote.

    The World Championships, held at the National Gymnastics Arena, will conclude on October 11. Earlier, Azerbaijan's representatives Ahmad Yusifov (60 kg) won gold, while Rashid Mammadaliyev (73 kg) claimed bronze.

    Rashad Nabiyev Azerbaijan Judo Federation Rashad Mammadaliyev 2026 World Judo Championships
    Rəşad Nəbiyev dünya çempionatında bürünc medal qazanan Rəşid Məmmədəliyevi təbrik edib
    Президент Федерации дзюдо поздравил Рашида Мамедалиева с завоеванием медали на ЧМ по дзюдо
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    44 - Tezliklə

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