Azerbaijani karate fighter Rafael Aghayev has qualified the final of the Karate 1 - Premier League tournament in Tokyo.

Report informs that the athlete competing in the weight category 75 kg defeated the rivals from France, Uzbekistan and Morocco. Agayev also prevailed the athlete from Ukraine in the semifinals.

On Sunday, Ken Nishimura (Japan) will be Aghayev’s rival in the decisive fight , who is considered one of the favorites in the same weight category.