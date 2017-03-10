President of Romanian Judo Federation: We'lll discuss cooperation with our Azerbaijani colleagues in Baku - INTERVIEW

© Report.az

Bucharest. 10 March. REPORT.AZ/ Report News Agency presents an interview with the President of Romanian Judo Federation (RJF) Cozmin Horea Gusa on the eve of travel to Azerbaijan:

- Romanian judokas will also participate at Grand Slam tournament in Baku. How do you assess chances of sportsmen in fight for medals?

- We go to Baku with high enthusiasm and interest. I, as federation president and our vice president Hamza Karimov will travel to Azerbaijani capital to support our national judo team. Unfortunately, our national judo team have some losses. Daniel Nitya, Andrea Kitsu and Monica Ungureanu have to miss tournament due to injuries. Now they are in the process of rehabilitation. We highly assess chances of our female judokas in 48kg and 52kg categories. European youth champion Larisa Florian won bronze medal after successful performance at Dusseldorf Grand Prix. I think we can leave Baku with one medal.

- In January of last year Azerbaijani female judokas attended joint training camp with Romanian judokas in Cluj. During your visit to Baku will you discuss organization of such gatherings and general cooperation issues between Azerbaijani and Romanian judo federations?

- Of course, we have very positive relations with Azerbaijani judo federation. During our visit in Baku we will talk over cooperation between federations, organization of mutual visits of specialists, joint training camps for sportsmen of both countries and etc. Azerbaijan has very strong male judo team. They can be good opponents for Romanian judokas in training camps. For example, I can note Elmar Gasimov in 100kg. In this weight class we have vice champion among youth and at present he attends adult tournaments. Of course, we want him to develop. He should meet with such sportsman and work on himself. You have two very strong judokas in 73kg class – Rustam Orujov and Hidayat Heydarov. Heydarov, who is world youth champion, defeated Orujov at Paris Grand Slam. You also have strong sportsmen in 81kg. As for female, we have very strong judokas and we are ready to share our experience with Azerbaijani judokas. So Azerbaijani national female team may improve its level. Such gatherings will be efficient in terms of experience for judokas of both countries. I think Azerbaijan and Romania judo federations have to sign cooperation protocol to realize all these. We will also discuss cooperation issues during our visit to Baku.

- In last elections to Romanian Judo Federation general director of SOCAR’s subsidiary in this country SOCAR Petroleum SA Hamza Karimov was elected as vice president. How the election of Hamza Karimov as vice president can contribute to development of ties between Azerbaijan and Romania in various fields?

- Elections took place on February 20 and I was elected a president. Vice presidents were also elected. General director of SOCAR’s subsidiary in Romania SOCAR Petroleum SA Hamza Karimov was elected to one of 5 vice president positions. I think Hamza Karimov’s election as vice president is Azerbaijan’s success and at the same time its superiority. This will support mutual cooperation between our countries in political, economic, cultural, sport and other fields. Romanian society gets faster information about your country and we have clear ideas about Azerbaijan as an outcome of his activities towards promotion and propagation of Azerbaijan in Romania, achievements of SOCAR Petroleum SA led by him in the fuel market of our country in short period, his ability to speak Romanian language and interviews to local media in native language.