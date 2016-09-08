Olympic champion from US suspended after scandal in Rio 2016

Baku. 8 September. REPORT.AZ/ Olympic swimming champion from US Ryan Lochte has been given a 10-month ban from competitive swimming due to an incident during the Rio Olympic Games that resulted in being charged by Brazilian police with filing a false robbery report, Report informs referring to AFP, the athlete will also miss the World Cup, which will be held next July in Budapest.

Lochte won gold at Rio as part of the 4x200m freestyle relay team, but he became engulfed in a robbery scandal that also included his Team US colleagues James Feigen, Jack Conger and Gunnar Bentz when they were confronted by armed security guards after vandolising a petrol station toilet.

However, the investigation revealed that no robbery was committed against these athletes. Lochte later admitted lying and apologized.