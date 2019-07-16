Number of Azerbaijani athletes to participate in 15th Summer European Youth Olympic Festival announced

Azerbaijani national team will be represented by 122 athletes at the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival. The total number of delegates will be 198 people, head of the sports department of the National Olympic Committee Hasanaga Rzayev said.

Report informs that he spoke at a meeting with Azerbaijani athletes and their coaches, who will attend the Baku-2019 15th European Youth Olympic Festival.

According to Rzayev, athletes from 48 countries will compete for 135 sets of medals. The total number of guests is 3900 people.

Notably, the Summer European Youth Olympic Festival will be held in Baku on July 21-27. Athletes will compete in 10 kinds of sport - gymnastics, athletics, basketball, cycling, handball, judo, swimming, tennis, volleyball and wrestling. Over 2,500 volunteers will operate at 12 sports facilities throughout the festival.