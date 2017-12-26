New head coach: Azerbaijani judo will be at very high level - INTERVIEW

© Report/ Firi Salim

Baku. 26 December. REPORT.AZ/ Report News Agency presents an interview with the new head coach of Azerbaijan men’s judo team Ruslan Mashurenko:

- How did your appointment to the national team happen?

- Azerbaijan Judo Federation (AJF) was considering the appointment of foreign coach. Management of the federation was persistent in bringing foreign specialists. I knew it too. So I offered my candidacy. We have repeatedly met during the year. I've been here several times, watched the tournaments, and met with the federation leadership. In principle, this was not a simple matter. I do not think I was the only candidate for this post.But the federation leadership has chosen me.

- What do you think about the prospect of Azerbaijani national team?

- At present, I would say the Azerbaijani team is at the international level. The national team is one of the strongest of the planet. The results also confirm this. All this was possible thanks to the AJF President Rovnag Abdullayev, AJF Vice-President Sadig Sadigov and overall attention of the country's leadership. The Azerbaijani judo receives the best material and technical support in the world. The selection made through the existing staff and the Azerbaijani championship is at a high level. There are many judokas in the championship. For example, there are 80 judokas for each 60 kg and 66 kg categories. That is, it is possible to watch the performances of many judokas in great competition. Today, there is a choice, the opportunity to work. In the future, the Azerbaijani judo will be at a very high level.

- Will there be new names in the national team of Azerbaijan?

- Ongoing Azerbaijani championship will show this. Of course, every season brings new names and new prospects. 2018 year yet to begin. There will be selection. Baku will host the world championship next year. This is an additional responsibility for us during the training process of the team. That is why, we will try to build up a competitive team. We will rely not on particular persons but on respectable guys, who show themselves from good side this season.

- Do you consider naturalization option of Ukrainian or other judokas?

- Azerbaijani team has been recruited, it has enough good level judokas. The guys you see in the team can become high level athletes. At same time it is possible to promote the youth. It can be achieved by holding additional trainings.

- There is a more competition between Rustam Orujov and Hidayat Heydarov in 73 kg category also Elkhan Mammadov and Elmar Gasimov in 100 kg category. Do you think it is a positive factor or one of the competitive judokas should change weight category?

- In 100 kg weight I would mention not only Elkhan and Elmar but also Zelim Kotsoyev. It is good to have such competitiveness and the guys get opportunities to demonstrate themselves. The federation and coaches get opportunity to select the bests. There can be best results in the competition.

- When will be the first training process of Azerbaijan team?

- The trainings will start on January 3 in Baku. Afterwards in accordance with schedule we will participate in the competitons and training camps in foreign countries.