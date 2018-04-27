Named Azerbaijani women's wrestling team squad for European Championships unveiled

Baku. 27 April. REPORT.AZ/ Squad of the Azerbaijani women's freestyle wrestling team was announced for the European Championships in Kaspiysk, Russia.

Report informs, under the guidance of head coach Aslan Aghayev, will compete Mariya Stadnik (50 kg), Anjela Dorogan (53 kg), Solmaz Hashimzade (55 kg), Alyona Kolesnik (57 kg), Tatyana Omelchenko (59 kg), Elmira Gambarova (62 kg), Elis Manolova (65 kg), Irina Netreba (68 kg) and Sabira Aliyeva (76 kg).

Rovshan Umudov and Andrey Stadnik will also act as the head coaches in the neighboring country.

Notably, the fight for female wrestlers will take place on May 2-4.