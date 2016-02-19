Mahir Mammadov: 'Armenian chess players have no reason not to attend Baku Olympics'

Baku. 18 February.REPORT.AZ/ Interview of the Vice President of Azerbaijan Chess Federation, member of AFFA Executive Committee and Director General of 'SOCAR Energy Georgia' Company Mahir Mammadov to Report

- What was the reason for changing date of the World Chess Olympiad in Baku?

- Other important events can be held in Azerbaijan on September 17-30. We have changed the date of the Olympiad to September 1-14 to make sure for avoidance of the dates coming across.

- Do you mean the event on September 15 - Day of Knowledge or other events are also expected?

- Other events are also expected in Azerbaijan. We have been provided with information that other events are also being scheduled. I wouldn't like to specify as we have eliminated this probability. On the other side, we try this Olympiad to start and end till schools open. Because this term causes problems.

- Has Armenian team's participation in the Olympiad been precised?

- We have no information whether Armenian team to participate in the competition. According to our information, there is no reason for them not to attend.

- What is the difference between this Olympiad and previous ones?

- Organization of the Olympiad in the most beautiful places, hotels as well as venues of the city will be its difference. The best venues, the best hotels will be organized. An arena is required for opening and closing ceremonies as well as for the Congress of the International Chess Federation.

- Has these venues been defined?

- Yes, they have been defined. Contests will be held in Baku Crystal Hall and the Congress in 'Fairmont' hotel. Venues for opening and closing ceremonies will be determined soon.

- What do you expect from the AFFA Executive Committee, which will be elected for the next term?

- I expect higher level development of Azerbaijani football, properly chosen management, growing influence, power of our football in recent years.

- As a member, were you satisfied with the activity of the Executive Committee during past period?

- I respect every decision. Sadly Alakbar Mammadov has died. He died of disease and substituted with another person. I respect all members and I don't know whether I will be reelected or nominated for candidacy. I would like to say again I can talk about it only 2-3 days prior to the conference.

- Is prolongation of main sponsorship agreement to Georgian Football Federation actual?

- Currently, this issue is not actual. We believe Georgian football can be developed under support of the state, too.