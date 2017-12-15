 Top
    Lowe: Massa could be race winner in Azerbaijan

    Before the problems with car Massa was ahead of winner Ricciardo

    Baku. 15 December. REPORT.AZ/ Paddy Lowe said that if a rear suspension in Felipe Massa's car did not break during the race in Baku, he would have won the race, Report informs referring to the f1report.ru.

    "Obviously, right after the race in Baku, I realized that Massa could win," Mercedes technical director Lowe says. - Felipe had a chance, but, unfortunately, on his car the suspension broke. It is a pity that it all happened so. "

    Notably, that before the problems with the car Massa was ahead of Ricciardo, who won the race.

