Baku. 23 April. REPORT.AZ/ The International Tennis Federation (ITF) recognized the Crimea as a part of Russia in. Report informs, the ITF President Francesco Ricci Bitti stated about it.

He noted that the Crimean tennis players can participate in the international competitions under the Russian flag. Previously, the International Boxing Association recognized the Crimea as the territory of Russia.

ITF includes 205 countries.