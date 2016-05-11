 Top
    Double Paralympic Champion Ilham Zekiyev attends trainings of Azerbaijani judokas

    From the main members of the national team just Orkhan Safarov participated in the training sessions

    Baku. 11 May. REPORT.AZ/ Today Azerbaijan judo team held training camp at Sports Palace named after Heydar Aliyev

    Report was told in press service of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation (AJF), the training camp has brought together a reserve team, young judoists and paralympians.

    Double paralympic champion Ilham Zekiyev has also attended the training. From the main members of the national team, only Orkhan Safarov participated in the trainings.

    Notably, tonight leading sportsmen of Azerbaijan will leave for Kazakhstan.

