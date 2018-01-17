Ilham Zakiyev assumes new office at National Paralympic Committee

Baku. 17 January. REPORT.AZ/ Coaching Council and Disciplinary Commission were established under the National Paralympic Committee (NPC).

Report informs referring to the committee, a relevant decision was taken at the NPC General Meeting.

According to the decision, Kamal Mammadov, NPC Acting Secretary General was appointed Chairman of the Coaching Council. The council will include Rauf Mursalov, Ibrahim Ibrahimov, Alaverdi Julfayev, Oleg Panyutin, Ilgar Ibishov and Tarlan Hajizade.

Ilham Zakiyev, double Paralympic, double World, seven-time European champion, winner of Baku 2015 European Games, NPC Vice-President, was appointed Chairman of the Disciplinary Commission. The commission members are Mehman Karimov, Salhat Abbasova, Yashar Hajiyev and Elkhan Rahimov.