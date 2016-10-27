France bans the sport of MMA under new regulations

Baku. 27 October. REPORT.AZ/ Mixed martial arts has effectively been banned in France under new regulations on combat sports.

Report informs, French Sports Ministry said in a statement.

According to information fights will take place on a carpet or in a ring with three or four ropes. The corners of the ring will be protected. According to the new decision series of changes have been made in rules. "The following techniques are strictly outlawed and will lead to immediate disqualification:

Punches, kicks or strikes with the knees against a fighter on the ground; any strike with the elbow; headbutts; blows to the genitals, the spine, the back of the head or the throat; putting the fingers in the eyes, mouth or nose; pulling the hair; biting; throwing (the opponent) intentionally onto the head or neck; throwing the opponent out of the ring."

The release prompted an angry response from Bertrand Amoussou, the President of CFMMA (Commission Française de Mixed Martial Arts).

"It's amazing given the timing and it is disrespectful," Amoussou said.