​FIDE President arrives in Baku today

Baku. September 9. REPORT.AZ/ The participants and guests of the World Chess Cup, which is planned to be held in Baku arrive in Baku.

Report was informed by the press service of World Cup 2015, FIDE President Kirsan Ilyumzhinov is arriving to Baku today.

Today at 17:45 press conference devoted of the World Cup will be held at Fairmont Hotel with the participation of 128 chess players from 45 countries. The opening ceremony of the tournament will be held tomorrow at 19:00 at the International Mugham Center.

Games of the first round will start on September 11, at 15:00 Baku time.