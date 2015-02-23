 Top
    Double World Champion gets into crash

    Alonso lost control in one of the turns and struck iron fencing on the road-side

    Baku. 23 February. REPORT.AZ/ Double World Champion on "Formula-1" Fernando Alonso's first attempt with a new team in Barcelona failed. He preferred "McLaren" to " Ferrari" in December of last year. Report informs referring to Sport.es, the pilot of " McLaren " got into a crash on February 22.

    Alonso lost control in one of the turns and struck iron fencing on the roadside. 33-year-old pilot was taken to hospital by a helicopter. It was stated that the pilot is conscious.

    Alonso was twice World Champion (in 2005 and 2006).

    "Formula 1" race will start in Australia on March 15.

