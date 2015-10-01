Date of Formula 1 World Championship to be held in Baku changed

Baku. 1 October. REPORT.AZ/ International Automobile Federation (FIA) has changed the date of Formula One World Championship to be held in Baku in 2016.

Report informs referring to the official website of the organization the race that will be held on the streets of the capital, has been scheduled for June 19 next year.

2016 Formula One season kicks off in Melbourne on March 20. Formula One World Championship will be held in Bahrain (April 3), Shanghai (17 April), Sochi (May 1), Barcelona (15 May), Monte-Carlo (May 29) and Montreal (June 12) before Baku. The winner will be announced during the season will be held at the end of the 21 Grand Prix.