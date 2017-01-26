Court annuls Georgian National Olympic Committee presidential election results

Tbilisi. 26 January. REPORT.AZ/ Tbilisi City Court annulled the presidential election results of the Georgian National Olympic Committee (GNOC).

Georgia Bureau of Report News Agency informs, Lelo newspaper states.

The information was confirmed at the GNOC, however, not commented.

According to the newspaper, the elections were held on December 23, 2016. The decision has been made on the basis of presidential candidate Irakli Medzmariashvili’s suit.The suit concerned the Committee delegates’ registration rules.

The decision declares that the GNOC should restore the situation before the elections as well as decisions taken after December 23, 2016 deemed to be invalid.

The court considers that violations occurred during delegates’ registration.

Notably, 135 of 136 delegates attended the elections. Leri Khabelov re-elected with 78 votes for and 57 against.