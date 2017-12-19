Chingiz Huseynzade comments on ban imposed on Russia in 2018 Winter Games

© Report/ Firi Salim

Baku. 19 December. REPORT.AZ/ The Vice-President of Azerbaijan National Olympic Committee (NOC), Chingiz Huseynzade commented on ban imposed on Russia's Olympic team from participating in 2018 Winter Games.

He told Report that the decision of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) was not discussed within the NOC.

In his opinion, the decision could have been worse than this: "That is, Russian athletes could not be allowed to the Olympics at all. But the compromise option was found. Both Russians and all parties agreed."

Notably, Russia's Olympic team has been barred from the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea. The country’s government officials are forbidden to attend, its flag will not be displayed at the opening ceremony and its anthem will not sound.

The XXIII Summer Olympics will be held from 9 to 25 February, 2018.