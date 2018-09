Azerbaijani wrestlers won 5 medals at World Championships

17 August, 2015 13:13

Baku. 17 August. REPORT.AZ/ World Wrestling Championship among youth ended in Brazilian Salvador da Bahia. Report informs, Azerbaijani wrestlers won 4 gold and 1 bronze medals. Nurmagomed Hajiyev (96 kg), Mahir Amiraslanov (55 kg), Teymur Mammadov (66 kg) and Said Hamidov (120 kg) won gold, and Arif Huseynov (50 kg) - bronze medal.