    Azerbaijani winner of Rio 2016 graduates from University of Kazakhstan

    Kamran Shahsuvarly gets a bachelor's degree

    Baku. 22 September. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani winner of Rio 2016 Kamran Shahsuvarly graduated from University of Innovation and Technology of Western Kazakhstan.

    Report informs, 24-year-old boxer studied in part-time faculty of physical education and sport.

    He got a diploma from the university in the city of Uralsk, Kazakhstan.

    Notably, although Kamran Shahsuvarly was born in Baku on 6 December 1992, he spent his childhood years in Kazakhstan.

    He competed in weight category of 75 kg at "Rio 2016". 

    K. Shahsuvarly was defeated by Cuban Arlen Lopez in the semifinals and won a bronze medal. 

