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Azerbaijani gymnast Ammar Bakhshaliyev has won a bronze medal at the World Junior Trampoline Gymnastics Championships in Nanjing, China, the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF), told Report.

Bakhshaliyev advanced to the final from sixth place in the qualification round with 54.850 points.

In the decisive round, he scored 55.450 points to finish third and claim the bronze medal.

With this achievement, Bakhshaliyev became the first Azerbaijani trampolinist to win a medal in the individual event at the World Junior Championships.

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Azerbaijani gymnast Ammar Bakhshaliyev has advanced to the final of the World Championships in Trampoline Gymnastics for Juniors being held in China, the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) told Report.

According to the press service of federation, Bakhshaliyev secured his place in the decisive round after finishing sixth in the individual competition with a score of 54.850 points.