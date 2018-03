Azerbaijani taekwondo fighters grab 7 medals in Turkish Open

Baku. 13 February. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani taekwondo fighters won 7 medals in Turkish Open tournament in Antalya, Turkey.

Report informs citing the press service of Azerbaijan Taekwondo Federation (ATF), team members won 1 gold, 3 silver and 3 bronze medals.

On the first day of competition Aysu Mammadova (37 kg) grabbed silver, Parviz Isgandarov (45 kg) a bronze.

The next day Ayaz Ganbarli (51 kg) won a gold medal, Mehriban Mammadova (44 kg) and Orkhan Tagizade (+78 kg) silver, Minaya Akbarova (42 kg) and Sevda Pirseyidova (44 kg) - bronze medals.

Notably, Azerbaijan's junior, youth and senior national teams are fully represented in 4th annual Turkish Open international tournament..