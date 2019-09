Azerbaijani taekwondo fighter takes bronze at Summer Universiade

Currently, the number of grabbed medals by Azerbaijani squad reaches 7

26 August, 2017 09:17

https://report.az/storage/news/6b923945229bfb86e22c78915acbeca5/50b0e647-b3c8-43f6-9b11-14132c72efc0_292.jpg Baku. 26 August. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani taekwondo fighter Mahammad Mammadov has won a bronze medal at the 29th World Summer Universiade in Taipei City, Taiwan. Report informs, he secured the medal in the men’s 63kg weight class. Currently, the number of grabbed medals by the Azerbaijani squad reaches 7.

